The Sandwich Club provides affordable breakfast, lunch in Conway

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially so for college students. Within walking distance of two campuses is the University Shoppes that houses multiple restaurants, like the popular Sandwich Club and Café. For many years, this mom and pop shop has been frequented by students and faculty members for filling meals at great prices served quickly.
Every morning except for Sundays the café opens bright and early to fill the bellies of their guests with breakfast and coffee until 11 a.m. on the weekdays and noon on Saturday. Though perhaps not extravagant, there are enough breakfast options for any Southerner to enjoy.
For less than $4, toast and eggs with homefries or grits is just one of the available breakfast plates. For a little over $6, guests can have a plate full of pancakes or French toast with two eggs and their choice of meat.
The café also offers different omelets, such as a veggie omelet or one filled with corned beef and Swiss cheese. Or for those who prefer something specific, guests can create their own breakfast burrito.
The lunch menu at The Sandwich Club is unsurprisingly filled with the café’s namesake. But the options are plentiful with sandwiches ranging from classics like the tuna melt and Reuben, to the pizza hoagie and chicken Mediterranean.
The café offers burgers as well, including a bacon burger and a mushroom Swiss burger. For the customers hoping for something with a little less bread, there is a small section for carb-free meals, plus a list of salads.
All the sandwiches and wraps, whether toasted or deli, are priced individually, as are the salads. Sides like fries, coleslaw, or a fruit cup add on a few dollars, but nothing outrageous. With the only item on the menu over $10 being the large version of their delicious crab cake, which comes with one side, the prices at this restaurant are perfect for the locale.
The Sandwich Club is a small but convenient food stop with friendly service. Not only that, the team works together like a well-oiled machine, keeping wait times as low as possible even during their busiest hours. The food comes out fresh and piping hot, whether guests are dining in or taking out.
During a busy day filled with working and studying, locals and students alike flock to The Sandwich Club for quick meals served with a smile. The café also accepts CINO cards, so with the daily specials, good prices, even T-shirts for fans, The Sandwich Club will surely remain a staple in the Conway community.
If You Eat
What | The Sandwich Club and Cafe
Where | 2270 S.C. 501, Conway
Hours | Mon-Fri 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sat 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Information | thesandwichclubcafe.com, 843-347-0035
Comments