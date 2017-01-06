Fresh Greens closes its doors

Unfortunately, after 10 months of business, Fresh Greens in Conway and their express location in The Market Common is closing their doors. Part of University Commons across from the Coastal Carolina campus, Fresh Greens offered just what their named implied.
When they opened in March of 2016, many students and local employees were excited to have easy access to healthy and fresh food. Fresh Greens also pressed their own juices, so customers could sneak even more fruits and vegetables into their meal. Despite all the fresh ingredients and guests having the freedom to create their own meals, the eatery hasn’t had quite enough clientele.
Their social media page is still up at facebook.com/eatatfreshgreens, should anyone prefer to learn more or leave well wishes.
