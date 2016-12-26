Lentils for Luck

The Italian tradition of eating lentils to ring in the New Year with good luck at the first big meal is one I enjoy for many reasons.
Lentils are a favorite food of mine and they are packed with good nutrients. The slim round shape of lentils makes them resemble miniature coins, hence the association with luck and prosperity (more money) in the New Year. Delving into the Italian custom reveals that lentils have been a part of good eating and in Italy since ancient Rome ruled the world. Pairing lentils with pork to intensify promoting “good luck” and prosperity in the coming new year seems to have deliciously developed a bit later.
In Tuscany, Italians cook cotechino, or pig’s feet (trotters) along with lentils. The belief is that since the pig’s foot moves it forward, eating the feet will keep you moving in a positive direction during the year. The fat associated with this part of the pig connects it to riches for the new year.
My Italian-American family hails from the south of Italy. We follows usually cook pork sausage as with lentils (as well as eating them without meat). Hard core tradition demands eating the lentil dish right after midnight. We wait and serve lentils at the main meal as soup or main dish, side or even appetizer—that’s good enough for us. We often cook a ham for New Year’s Day now, which means that lentils can make their appearance as a cameo player on the table’s stage—side dish or appetizer, often made without any meat.
Whether or not you believe in “luck” there is no denying that it is a good idea to think about serving lentils often—not just at New Year’s. Many sources tout lentils as excellent source of molybdenum and folate, iron, protein, vitamin B1, pantothenic acid, zinc, potassium, vitamin B6, copper, phosphorus and manganese. Because they are also a very good source of dietary fiber that can help lower blood cholesterol levels. Additionally, lentils are a great value and easy to cook. Plain brown lentils are available are inexpensive, generally under two dollars for a one pound bag.
There are many types of lentils—once you start eating them, you may well find yourself (like me) wanting to try various varieties including delicate reds, the delicately flavored green French (puy) lentils, the black “caviar” lentil and the Spanish Pardina. This last one is a bit smaller than other lentils. They have thin greenish-brown skin, and are yellow inside. Pardina lentils are unique because they retain their shape when cooked, and have that distinct nutty flavor. They are an unexpected treat to those who consider lentils an ordinary fare.
I love them all, all the types. Lentils, even the “French” type are grown right here in the USA as well as all over the world. Many supermarkets and health food stores in the area carry several types of lentil. Bob’s Red Mill is a brand you can ask for on many shelves or you can order straight from the farm at Timelessfood.com or from purveyors such as nuts.com that deal with US farmers. Most US lentil growers belong to the American Pulse Association, americanpulsecrops.org, which offers to the general public directions on cooking lentils and lots of recipes. Of course, Bob’s and Timeless also offer recipes on their websites.
When coking lentils of any type there are just a few basic things to remember.
These six tips are courtesy of the American Pulse Association, adapted from their poster on How to Cook Lentils.
Lentil Cooking Tips
1. Rinse the lentils with water and pick through to make sure no stones are in your cup or so of the tender little edible “coins.”
2. Combine lentils and water (usually 2 and one half cups of water for every one cup of lentils) and bring the water to a boil.
3. Let lentils simmer for 5-20 minutes, until tender.
4. Be sure to use UNSALTED water, Salt toughens lentils during cooking.
5. Acidic ingredients like tomatoes slow cooking. Add them late in the cooking process.
6. Different lentils require different cooking times so be sure to use the type that is called for in a recipe or adjust as needed. Softer red lentils have shorter cooking times, firmer, the French green, black beluga or caviar, take a bit longer and are ideal for salads.
Timeless Lentils’ Chef, Claudia Galofre-Krevat, owner of Claudia’s Mesa in Bozeman, MT agreed to share one of her recipes with us. In addition, I am sharing my recipe for lentil stuffing for mushrooms or peppers, and of course, my family’s lentil soup with sausage, the perfect soup to eat to try to attract wealth and good health in the New Year. May you all be blessed with both!
Leotta Family Sausage Lentil Soup
Ingredients
3 cans low sodium chicken broth
1 cup rinsed lentils
One bay leaf
One medium onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, diced
1 (half pound or more) sweet Italian sausage, sliced
2-3 Tablespoons olive oil
1 large celery stalk (diced)
1 large carrot (diced)
1 small zucchini, grated
2 Tablespoons minced flat Italian parsley
1 teaspoon thyme
1 can petit diced tomatoes
1-2 teaspoons salt
Grated Parmesan or pecorino romano cheese for serving
Method
Rinse the lentils.
Add lentils and 2 cans of liquid to pot, bring to boil. Then, lower heat and simmer for about thirty minutes.
In a separate pan, in 2-3 T of olive oil sauté onions, sliced sausage, carrots and celery, garlic parsley until onions are soft and sausage is cooked
Add the ingredients to the lentils. Then, add the third can of broth tomatoes, salt, and simmer for another twenty minutes.
Serve.
Note: You can use water instead of broth. This recipe serves two as a main course with a bit left over or four as a starter. It can be easily doubled.
Let each person put his or her own cheese on the soup if desired.
Joan's Herbed Lentils to use to stuff mushrooms or peppers or simply serve as a side dish
Ingredients
1 cup green or brown lentils
2 cups water (this will make the lentils less watery)
2 Tablespoons olive oil
2 Tablespoons Parsley
1 Tablespoon Thyme
1 Tablespoon Italian seasoning (I like McCormick)
Salt and Pepper to Taste
Shaved pecorino romano to taste
One dozen cooked mushroom caps or two small green or red peppers sliced in half, steamed to soften.
Optional: cut up cherry tomatoes, chopped spinach leaves, and grated pecorino
Method
Rinse lentils, put in pot with water. Bring to boil and then lower to simmer for twenty minutes.
Drain.
Mix lentils with olive oil, herbs, and salt and pepper.
If you are using as a salad add some cut up cherry tomatoes and spinach leaves.
To use as stuffing, mix with some shaved cheese, then stuff into cavities in mushrooms or peppers.
Place in oiled baking dish. Heat through in oven (five-ten minutes) at 350.
Serve
Timeless Lentils' Tabbouleh made with Quinoa and French lentils
Note from Timeless Lentils: The combination of Timeless French Style Lentils and quinoa make for a nutritious, protein-rich salad. Serve it with grilled vegetables, fish or chicken. We like the texture of French lentils and their resemblance to bulgur wheat. Feel free to substitute Timeless Black Beluga® or green lentils for the French Style Lentils.
Ingredients
¾ cup Timeless French lentils (if you use black, caviar lentils, cook separately and then add the other ingredients so they do not turn everything in the salad black)
¾ cup red quinoa
3 cups water
1 cup fresh Italian flat parsley, chopped
½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
1 cup Roma tomatoes, seeded and cut into small pieces
2 cups English cucumbers cut into small pieces
¼ cup scallions, chopped
¼ cup fresh squeezed lime juice
¼ cup olive oil
1 teaspoon Fresh oregano, chopped
Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
Method
Bring water to boil, add lentils and quinoa, stirring to blend. Lower heat to medium.
Cook for 20 minutes. Lentils will have a softer bite than the quinoa. Turn from the pot into a large mixing bowl. Allow to cool.
When the mixture is cool, add parsley, cilantro, mint, cucumbers, scallions, and tomatoes.
In a small bowl mix lime juice, olive oil, and oregano. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Refrigerate and allow flavors to blend for at least 2 hours.
Stir briefly to mix thoroughly before serving. Serves 4
Comments