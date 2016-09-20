K-Rae’s closing; Flapjack’s in Garden City opens up

▪ Bright and early on Sept. 15, Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin celebrated its grand opening down in Garden City, across from the old Murphy’s Law South. Renovations have made the building into the likeness of a charming log cabin, complete with an impressive stone fireplace. Originated in the mountains around Knoxville, this Grand Strand location is the business’s first venture outside Tennessee.
Flapjack’s is known for their breakfast foods, as is obvious in their name. They pride themselves on making everything from scratch, from the pancakes (which can be gluten free) to the French toast. The restaurant also serves breakfast skillets, egg platters, and omelets. A few sandwiches are also available for guests not keen on breakfast, and there is a menu for kids as well.
At 2851 U.S. 17 Business, Flapjack’s opens their doors at 7 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m., just like all the other locations. Guests can call 843-652-4444 to speak to one of the employees, or visit flapjacks.com for more information about the company. Our local restaurant also has a social media page under facebook.com/flapjacksgardencity.
▪ K-Rae’s Waterway Bar and Grille in Murrells Inlet has been a regular stop for boaters along the inlet for dockside food and entertainment. Many consider the restaurant to be a local’s dive and hidden gem with an Irish twist and a lovely view. However, they have announced that the marina has sold and come December, K-Rae’s will close its doors and shut its docks.
Until December rolls around, guests can continue to enjoy their services like a weekly Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., or the live music Thursdays through Sundays. K-Rae’s also has their popular Sunday brunch buffet, so no doubt this dockside eatery will remain busy until their final hour.
Call 843-357-3655 if you’d like to speak to one of the K-Rae’s team, or visit their website kraes.com. The business also interacts with their customers on facebook.com/k-raes-waterway-bar-and-grille. K-Rae’s is located at 1950 Wachesaw Road in Murrells Inlet.
