Oktopi encompasses popular cuisines, friendly atmosphere

Fusion restaurants are nothing new, but it can take a large menu and even larger kitchen to handle the variety. A young eatery has taken up the challenge of being Pawleys Island’s latest take on fusion cuisine. Serving up sushi, tacos, and pizza, Oktopi is small and ambitious with its tentacles firmly latched onto deliciousness.
In the Village Shops, oak trees surround matching buildings with white roofs and Oktopi is snuggled in the midst of it. Small tables line the porch that lead to the door which can take guests to a business on the right side, or through to the restaurant on the left. A painted octopus covers part of the ceiling, with its many tentacles sprawling around and down the walls.
With three different cultures confidently represented and a few others sprinkled in, there should be something for everyone. For those who enjoy all the cuisines offered, choosing just one dish to enjoy is a bit of a challenge.
However, the menu isn’t lengthy, but not exactly small either. There is plenty to look over, so guests knowing what they’re in the mood for could make the process slightly easier, be it salads, tacos, pizzas, or a specialty sushi roll.
Appetizers mix together a few Southern favorites such as fried green tomatoes and some typical Japanese snacks, like edamame. The salads have snuck a Thai influenced meal in there, complete with peanuts and bean sprouts. Sides that can come with tacos include elote, summer squash casserole, or even tabbouleh salad. For good measure, guests can also order a burger topped with whatever they would like.
The three stars of the show are filled with plenty of variety too. Tacos can be filled with carne asada, shrimp, or even barbacoa. Pizza options range from a Carolina pie topped with smoked pork and barbeque sauce, to the wonderful and perfectly spicy taco pizza. Oktopi has also provided the opportunity for customers to create their own pizza.
Their sushi choices have all the classic and traditional favorites, including sashimi and nigiri. There are plenty of specialty rolls to try as well, like their popular Jamaican Me Happy roll. For guests who don’t want rice, the cucumber wraps are like sushi rolls, just wrapped in thinly sliced cucumber.
The PI cucumber wrap is filled with tuna, albacore, and avocado then topped with spicy mayo and sweet tea soy, plus panko crumbs for some crunch. The result is a delectable blend of tastes and textures wrapped in fresh cucumber.
Oktopi is a great combination of popular cuisines in a friendly atmosphere. Depending on the time of day and the food ordered, there may be a slight wait but the servers are engaging and regularly check up on parties. Oktopi offers delivery services in the immediate area, and every day they celebrate Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. With so much greatness going on in a little package, Oktopi is certain to have customers returning again and again.
If You Eat
What | Oktopi
Where | 10744 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island
Hours | 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday
Information | facebook.com/octopistp, 843-314-9223
