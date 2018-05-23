Looking for a summer read? This novel is set right on the Grand Strand

If you're trying to find a book to read this summer, a novel set right on the Grand Strand may be just what you're looking for.
Fire & Ice, by Nathan Birr, intertwines a bit of mystery, romance and adventure, and is about a couple who visits Myrtle Beach in hopes to revive their marriage.
"The plot focuses on this couple, Jake and Rachel Taylor, who are just regular people from Omaha, Nebraska going on vacation and they find themselves thrust into an international mystery," Birr told The Sun News. "Their romantic getaway turns into a quest to survive this international caper."
Throughout the book, the Taylors hit the beach, the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, Alligator Adventure, Murrells Inlet, and other Grand Strand hot spots, which all play different roles in the story.
"It's part of a series I started — called the Last Resort series — with the idea being that each book takes place at some sort of a vacation destination, and that destination essentially plays a character in the novel," Birr said. "When people read the book I want them to feel like they’re at that destination."
Birr, who lives in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, said his inspiration to set Fire & Ice along the Grand Strand came from when he visited the area with his wife in 2015.
"My wife and I took a vacation there three years ago and we just loved it, and as we were spending a week there, my brain is always thinking and I just fell in love with the place and thought this would be a great place to set this type of a novel in," he added. "I started kicking out ideas and the plot began to take shape in my head and off I went writing it."
Birr published the book in 2017. If you would like a copy, Fire & Ice is available for purchase through Amazon and Birr's website, www.nathanbirr.com.
