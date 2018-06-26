Shine Cafe opening in historic home on Conway Main Street
Shine Cafe is set to open next month and will feature fresh food, live music and even yoga. Leslie Wilson turned the historic house, designed by an early female architect, into the restaurant she always dreamed of owning.
12-year-old Javon impressed Officer Kawain Harrison of the Greenville Police Department with his impression of Michael Jackson's dance moves. A week after meeting Javon, Officer Harrison and his wife surprised him with new Michael Jackson gear.
A Prosecutor lays out the details of the case against Caeleb Sailer as a defense attorney provides some mitigating factors ahead of sentencing. Sailer pleaded guilty to taking an unloaded gun to Coastal Leadership Academy.
Video shot by a neighbor shows police searching the home of Jeremiah Dicapua after he was arrested in connection to an attempted abduction in Garden City. Weeks before, he was charged with arson and the video shows him arrested on that charge.
Going into the weekend before an election, Republican governor candidates are campaigning throughout Horry County. Mike Pence is coming to rally for McMaster while Warren goes on a county-wide speaking tour.
Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.
A body was found by a tournament fisherman on the Black River in Georgetown on Thursday. The coroner said the deceased was a young black male and estimate the body to have been in the water for approximately two days. June 21, 2018.
A Bridgewater, Mass., woman was able to fight off a man who police say assaulted and attempted to abduct her as she was out for a run. Gordon Lyons was arrested and charged with assault and kidnapping.