Georgetown steel mill set to open this month

Going into the weekend before an election, Republican governor candidates are campaigning throughout Horry County. Mike Pence is coming to rally for McMaster while Warren goes on a county-wide speaking tour.
Video shot by a neighbor shows police searching the home of Jeremiah Dicapua after he was arrested in connection to an attempted abduction in Garden City. Weeks before, he was charged with arson and the video shows him arrested on that charge.
Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.
A body was found by a tournament fisherman on the Black River in Georgetown on Thursday. The coroner said the deceased was a young black male and estimate the body to have been in the water for approximately two days. June 21, 2018.
A Bridgewater, Mass., woman was able to fight off a man who police say assaulted and attempted to abduct her as she was out for a run. Gordon Lyons was arrested and charged with assault and kidnapping.
K9 Wildflower, who was a former rescue dog at the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, plays with a toy with her handler Joe Chitwood. Chitwood is the chief of police at the Wetumka Police Department in Oklahoma.
Gardner is a life long Horry County resident graduating from Coastal Carolina. The only time he has spent away was while serving in the 82nd Airborne, reaching the rank of Captain, and then while attending the University of South Carolina Law School.
South Carolina's second Tin Roof will celebrate its grand opening on June 22. The new restaurant, bar and music venue is located at 1410 North Ocean Boulevard and offers three different areas to enjoy their food, drinks, music and views.
Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, is warning tourists ahead of the Memorial Day weekend to be on the lookout for Portuguese man-of-war and men-of-war. Several have been seen on the community's popular beaches.
Ralph Wilson Jr., the attorney for Aaron Tirrell Rashad Williams and Timothy Williams who are accused of shooting a person on Ocean Boulevard on Wednesday, claimed that his clients were defending themselves from an angry crowd.
The four men charged in a shooting outside Ripley's Believe It or Not appeared in court today with two of the accused telling a judge, via video conference, a very different story from initial police reports.