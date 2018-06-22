NY-style pizza a steady presence near HGTC, CCU

Even in a small kitchen, big things can happen, and no one knows that better than the team at A La Mario’s Pizza. This little eatery doesn’t hold back when it comes to quantity or quality and has become a regular stop for workers on break, hungry college students, and families who want a simple night out.
Tucked in the Food Lion shopping strip next to Horry Georgetown Technical College, Mario’s has been a quiet and steady presence for many years. While the restaurant has become known for their New York-style pizza, menu items don’t stop there and includes salads, subs, gyros and pasta dishes.
Appetizers like garlic knots, wings, even hummus or tzatziki dip will get most stomachs rumbling from the get go, but the serving sizes at Mario’s are gracious enough to be starter, entrée, and dessert. The calzones and Stromboli are massive enough to warrant being served on their own pizza pan.
Slices of cheese pizza are $1.50 and of generous proportion, although many guests will willingly pay for a full 12- or 16-inch pie. Mario’s list includes meat lovers and veggies, of course, but also spicy barbeque chicken and Mediterranean. For a pizza that has plenty of meat and vegetables, Mario’s Special is sure to satisfy.
Some first time visitors may walk in and wonder at the seemingly disproportionately large tables in the middle of the dining area. Besides having the ability to serve larger parties, these tables are also big enough to hold Mario’s whopping 28” pizza that has been known to conquer groups of grown men. For $30, customers can try their hand at this gargantuan pie, although Mario’s asks that orders be placed a day ahead.
Adults who crave a libation will be disappointed, but everyone else who wishes to satisfy a sweet tooth will be pleased. Cheesecake, tiramisu, and baklava are packaged and ready, so even if a customer has stuffed themselves on delectable pizza, they can still take some treats home with them.
Having been a part of the community for so long, Mario’s is steadily busy with customers ordering by phone for pick up, or dropping in for take-out. The groups who dine in will find themselves in a friendly environment yet someone will need to pay attention to the orders being called out for pick up at the counter.
Hand tossed doughs that are then topped with fresh ingredients are enough to draw pie-lovers back to a place, and A La Mario’s Pizza offers that and much more. Regulars to this restaurant have come to realize that pizza a la Mario is a delicious decision every time.
What | A La Mario’s Pizza
Where | 2286 Highway 501, Conway
Hours | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Mon-Sat
Information |facebook.com/a-la-marios-pizza, 843-347-0805
