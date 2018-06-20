See which Grand Strand beaches were called best in South Carolina, and which weren't

A new list of the best beaches in South Carolina features beaches throughout the Grand Strand, but not Myrtle Beach.
The list, put together by TripAdvisor, used reviews from its website to determine what they say are the 11 best beaches to stay at in South Carolina.
Although Myrtle Beach didn't make the cut, other nearby cities were ranked. The list called Murrells Inlet a "seafood hub and fishing village" with great views and attractions along the Marsh Walk. Surfside Beach and Garden City were both recognized for their family-friendly beaches, arcades, and putt-putt courses.
North Myrtle Beach was also praised on the list for its opportunities to try water sports, scuba diving and deep sea fishing.
Myrtle Beach didn't make the cut, but it was mentioned on the list as a close option for fun when staying in Surfside Beach.
Litchfield Beach, Saint Helena Island, Folly Beach, Kiawah Island, Harbor Island, Hilton Head and Edisto Island rounded out the list. The list didn't rank its choices numerically.
