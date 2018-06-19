Little River businesses react to recent string of robberies

K9 Wildflower, who was a former rescue dog at the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, plays with a toy with her handler Joe Chitwood. Chitwood is the chief of police at the Wetumka Police Department in Oklahoma.
Gardner is a life long Horry County resident graduating from Coastal Carolina. The only time he has spent away was while serving in the 82nd Airborne, reaching the rank of Captain, and then while attending the University of South Carolina Law School.
South Carolina's second Tin Roof will celebrate its grand opening on June 22. The new restaurant, bar and music venue is located at 1410 North Ocean Boulevard and offers three different areas to enjoy their food, drinks, music and views.
Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, is warning tourists ahead of the Memorial Day weekend to be on the lookout for Portuguese man-of-war and men-of-war. Several have been seen on the community's popular beaches.
Ralph Wilson Jr., the attorney for Aaron Tirrell Rashad Williams and Timothy Williams who are accused of shooting a person on Ocean Boulevard on Wednesday, claimed that his clients were defending themselves from an angry crowd.
The four men charged in a shooting outside Ripley's Believe It or Not appeared in court today with two of the accused telling a judge, via video conference, a very different story from initial police reports.
A woman testified that her husband, Andrew Lindsey, committed murder and Gary Bennett was only present for the crime. Bennett was convicted of murder in 2002, but has maintained his innocence and awaits a new trial.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and Police Chief Amy Prock discuss three shootings that have taken place this month on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. The shootings are similar to last year, with some suspects from North Carolina and timing.
A bear wandered into a wooded area in Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning in the area of Carver Street and Oak Street. Myrtle Beach police and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials were called to the scene.