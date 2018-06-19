K9 Wildflower plays with a toy during her police training

K9 Wildflower, who was a former rescue dog at the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, plays with a toy with her handler Joe Chitwood. Chitwood is the chief of police at the Wetumka Police Department in Oklahoma.
