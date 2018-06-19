Earthquake hits near South Carolina lake Monday night

An earthquake struck Pickens County Monday night, rocking the South Carolina County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake, that registered as a 2.2 magnitude, struck at about 10 p.m. at Lake Jocassee, near the North Carolina and Georgia borders.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake can only be felt by a few people under "especially favorable conditions."
Such a low strength earthquake isn't unheard of in the northern portion of the Palmetto State. In the six months, three earthquakes struck the same small town: Pageland.
Unusually, South Carolina is not near any major fault lines, where earthquakes are more common.
The largest earthquake to strike the western Carolina's since 1776 was a 5.1 magnitude quake that shook residents in 1916, according to the Geological Survey.
