Earthquake hits near South Carolina lake Monday night

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

June 19, 2018 11:11 AM

An earthquake struck Pickens County Monday night, rocking the South Carolina County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, that registered as a 2.2 magnitude, struck at about 10 p.m. at Lake Jocassee, near the North Carolina and Georgia borders.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake can only be felt by a few people under "especially favorable conditions."

Such a low strength earthquake isn't unheard of in the northern portion of the Palmetto State. In the six months, three earthquakes struck the same small town: Pageland.

Unusually, South Carolina is not near any major fault lines, where earthquakes are more common.

The largest earthquake to strike the western Carolina's since 1776 was a 5.1 magnitude quake that shook residents in 1916, according to the Geological Survey.

