Meet newly-elected Horry County Chairman Johnny Gardner

Gardner is a life long Horry County resident graduating from Coastal Carolina. The only time he has spent away was while serving in the 82nd Airborne, reaching the rank of Captain, and then while attending the University of South Carolina Law School.
Bear spotted in downtown Myrtle Beach area

A bear wandered into a wooded area in Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning in the area of Carver Street and Oak Street. Myrtle Beach police and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials were called to the scene.