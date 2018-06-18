Tin Roof opens second SC location in Myrtle Beach

South Carolina's second Tin Roof will celebrate its grand opening on June 22. The new restaurant, bar and music venue is located at 1410 North Ocean Boulevard and offers three different areas to enjoy their food, drinks, music and views.
By
Bear spotted in downtown Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

Bear spotted in downtown Myrtle Beach area

A bear wandered into a wooded area in Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning in the area of Carver Street and Oak Street. Myrtle Beach police and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials were called to the scene.