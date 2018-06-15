Two accused of attempted murder on Ocean Boulevard; attorney claims defense from angry crowd.

Ralph Wilson Jr., the attorney for Aaron Tirrell Rashad Williams and Timothy Williams who are accused of shooting a person on Ocean Boulevard on Wednesday, claimed that his clients were defending themselves from an angry crowd.
By
Bear spotted in downtown Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

Bear spotted in downtown Myrtle Beach area

A bear wandered into a wooded area in Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning in the area of Carver Street and Oak Street. Myrtle Beach police and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials were called to the scene.