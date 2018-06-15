Wife of a co-defendant testifies Gary Bennett didn't commit murder

A woman testified that her husband, Andrew Lindsey, committed murder and Gary Bennett was only present for the crime. Bennett was convicted of murder in 2002, but has maintained his innocence and awaits a new trial.
