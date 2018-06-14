Mayor addresses shootings, boulevard cleanup

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune discusses the shootings that have taken place this month on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. The shootings are similar to last year, with some suspects from North Carolina and timing.
By
Bear spotted in downtown Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

Bear spotted in downtown Myrtle Beach area

A bear wandered into a wooded area in Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning in the area of Carver Street and Oak Street. Myrtle Beach police and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials were called to the scene.