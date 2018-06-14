Myrtle Beach Mayor, police chief discuss June shootings
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and Police Chief Amy Prock discuss three shootings that have taken place this month on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. The shootings are similar to last year, with some suspects from North Carolina and timing.
A bear wandered into a wooded area in Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning in the area of Carver Street and Oak Street. Myrtle Beach police and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials were called to the scene.
Eight lots are up for auction in Atlantic Beach, six of which are on the ocean front. The properties are zoned Resort Commercial and bidding started Tuesday at $25,000.
The auction ends Thursday, June 14 at 2p.m.
The contentious 2018 Republican primary came to a close as the election results were released on Tuesday night. Three other county council races were also decided, with one going on to the 2018 general election.
Mark Lazarus left the Burgess debate after a police union representative asked him a question about public safety pay and benefits. The crowd booed, and both county candidates released a statement in response.
Brian Galletto and Natalie Starkweather got married at the Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Just after, their favorite artist, Brett Young, surprisingly showed up to offer his congratulations.