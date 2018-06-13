Oceanfront property up for auction in Atlantic Beach

Eight lots are up for auction in Atlantic Beach, six of which are on the ocean front. The properties are zoned Resort Commercial and bidding started Tuesday at $25,000. The auction ends Thursday, June 14 at 2p.m.
Bear spotted in downtown Myrtle Beach area

A bear wandered into a wooded area in Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning in the area of Carver Street and Oak Street. Myrtle Beach police and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials were called to the scene.

Witnesses talk about shooting

Myrtle Beach Police responded to a shooting near the bathrooms along Withers Alley near Ocean Boulevard late Thursday night. A man was shot and taken to the hospital.