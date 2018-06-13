S.C. DNR officer talks about bear seen in downtown Myrtle Beach

Lance Cpl. Ronnie Floyd with S.C. Department of Natural Resources says a bear that wandered into the downtown Myrtle Beach area is probably scared. He says authorities are trying to relocate the bear.
Bear in Myrtle Beach woods

A bear wandered into a wooded area in Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning in the area of Carver Street and Oak Street. Myrtle Beach police were called to the scene, and S.C. DNR was called to the scene.

