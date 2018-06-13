Bear spotted wandering around wooded area in Myrtle Beach
A bear wandered into a wooded area in Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning in the area of Carver Street and Oak Street. Myrtle Beach police and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials were called to the scene.
The contentious 2018 Republican primary came to a close as the election results were released on Tuesday night. Three other county council races were also decided, with one going on to the 2018 general election.
Mark Lazarus left the Burgess debate after a police union representative asked him a question about public safety pay and benefits. The crowd booed, and both county candidates released a statement in response.
Brian Galletto and Natalie Starkweather got married at the Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Just after, their favorite artist, Brett Young, surprisingly showed up to offer his congratulations.
LuLu's restaurant, owned and operated by musician Jimmy Buffett's sister Lucy, is set to open in Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach on June 9. The restaurant feature indoor and outdoor seating, a man-made beach, and eventually a ropes course.