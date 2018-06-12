The latest: James Smith declared winner in SC Democratic governor primary

State Rep. James Smith claimed the Democratic Party's nomination for governor Tuesday as he and his party try to reclaim the S.C. Governor's Mansion for the first time in 20 years.

In a win for the Democratic Party's establishment, Smith — a Columbia attorney and Afghanistan combat veteran — won enough votes to hold off his two primary opponents — Charleston technology consultant Phil Noble and Florence anti-trust attorney Marguerite Willis — and avoid a runoff.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

9:20 p.m.

With 53 percent of the vote in, SC Rep. James Smith has 60 percent of the early votes. Marguerite Willis has 27 percent of the votes, while Phil Noble is at 12 percent.

8:58 p.m.

AP declares SC Rep. James Smith the winner in the Democratic primary for governor.

8:55 p.m.

With 28 percent of the vote in, SC Rep. James Smith leads in the Democratic primary for governor. The Richland Democrat has 60 percent of the early votes.

Marguerite Willis has 27 percent of the votes, while Phil Noble is at 13 percent.

8:30 p.m.

With 8 percent of the vote in, SC Rep. James Smith leads in the Democratic primary for governor. The Richland Democrat has 61 percent of the early votes.

Marguerite Willis has 27 percent of the votes, while Phil Noble is at 12 percent.

8:15 p.m.





With less than 1 percent of the vote in, SC Rep. James Smith leads in the Democratic primary for governor. The Richland Democrat has 65.09 percent of the early votes.

Marguerite Willis has 24.96 percent of the votes, while Phil Noble is at 9.95 percent.

8 p.m.

With less than 1 percent of the vote in, SC Rep. James Smith leads in the Democratic primary for governor. The Richland Democrat has 71.07 percent of the early votes.

Marguerite Willis has 20.59 percent of the votes, while Phil Noble is at 8.34 percent.

7:45 p.m.

With less than 1 percent of the vote in, SC Rep. James Smith leads in the Democratic primary for governor. The Richland Democrat has 64.71 percent of the early votes.

Marguerite Willis has 24.45 percent of the votes, while Phil Noble is at 10.84 percent.

Smith can avoid a runoff if he finishes the night with more than 50 percent of the vote.

If no candidate wins a majority of the vote, the top two will head to a runoff on June 26 to decide the party's nominee.