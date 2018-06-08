Shelter need in Horry County

LuLu's restaurant, owned and operated by musician Jimmy Buffett's sister Lucy, is set to open in Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach on June 9. The restaurant feature indoor and outdoor seating, a man-made beach, and eventually a ropes course.
Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore, senior pitcher Zack Hopeck and junior designated hitter Zach Biermann speak about the NCAA Conway Regional and 2018 season after CCU was eliminated from the regional at Springs Brooks Stadium by UConn on Sunday.
The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team was doing its annual pyro jump as part of the annual Sun Fun Festival on Friday night, putting off a display in which many in Myrtle Beach thought they were seeing UFOs over the ocean.
Family and friends talk about a shooting along Anna Drive in the Freemont area on Friday, June 1, 2018. Dennis Bellamy, 59, died of a gunshot wound and Quientin Floyd faces charges including voluntary manslaughter.
The North Myrtle Beach jail has been under renovations since early April, replacing the floors and roof, and adding intercom system into each of the 17 cells. The jail can hold 100 prisoners, 70 male and 30 female and was last updated in the 1980s.