Shelter need in Horry County

Vicki Bourus, executive director, of the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry counties talks about the need for a shelter in the Myrtle Beach area
Alex Lang
Witnesses talk about shooting

Myrtle Beach Police responded to a shooting near the bathrooms along Withers Alley near Ocean Boulevard late Thursday night. A man was shot and taken to the hospital.

Coastal Carolina's baseball season comes to an end

Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore, senior pitcher Zack Hopeck and junior designated hitter Zach Biermann speak about the NCAA Conway Regional and 2018 season after CCU was eliminated from the regional at Springs Brooks Stadium by UConn on Sunday.

Orbs light up the sky in Myrtle Beach

The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team was doing its annual pyro jump as part of the annual Sun Fun Festival on Friday night, putting off a display in which many in Myrtle Beach thought they were seeing UFOs over the ocean.

Witnesses describe fatal shooting in Longs

Family and friends talk about a shooting along Anna Drive in the Freemont area on Friday, June 1, 2018. Dennis Bellamy, 59, died of a gunshot wound and Quientin Floyd faces charges including voluntary manslaughter.

North Myrtle Beach jail renovations

The North Myrtle Beach jail has been under renovations since early April, replacing the floors and roof, and adding intercom system into each of the 17 cells. The jail can hold 100 prisoners, 70 male and 30 female and was last updated in the 1980s.