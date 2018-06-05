Police, EMS respond to Conway shooting

Conway police responded to a shooting just after noon Tuesday at a downtown motel. A spokeswoman said one person was injured and police were looking for a suspect.
Tyler Fleming
Coastal Carolina's baseball season comes to an end

Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore, senior pitcher Zack Hopeck and junior designated hitter Zach Biermann speak about the NCAA Conway Regional and 2018 season after CCU was eliminated from the regional at Springs Brooks Stadium by UConn on Sunday.

Orbs light up the sky in Myrtle Beach

The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team was doing its annual pyro jump as part of the annual Sun Fun Festival on Friday night, putting off a display in which many in Myrtle Beach thought they were seeing UFOs over the ocean.

Witnesses describe fatal shooting in Longs

Family and friends talk about a shooting along Anna Drive in the Freemont area on Friday, June 1, 2018. Dennis Bellamy, 59, died of a gunshot wound and Quientin Floyd faces charges including voluntary manslaughter.

North Myrtle Beach jail renovations

The North Myrtle Beach jail has been under renovations since early April, replacing the floors and roof, and adding intercom system into each of the 17 cells. The jail can hold 100 prisoners, 70 male and 30 female and was last updated in the 1980s.

Palace theater sign removed

The sign that was the last remnant of the Palace Theater in Myrtle Beach was removed today by a team from Tyson Signs. The theater built in 1995 that was the venue for many national acts was demolished in April of 2017. Wednesday May 30, 2018.

Father of murder victim speaks

Donnil Lewis, father of Latosha Lewis, speaks about his daughter's murder. Jakeem Bryant, the accused killer, was granted a $100,000 bond during a Wednesday hearing.