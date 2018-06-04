Shots fired and manhunt underway in Myrtle Beach

Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore, senior pitcher Zack Hopeck and junior designated hitter Zach Biermann speak about the NCAA Conway Regional and 2018 season after CCU was eliminated from the regional at Springs Brooks Stadium by UConn on Sunday.
The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team was doing its annual pyro jump as part of the annual Sun Fun Festival on Friday night, putting off a display in which many in Myrtle Beach thought they were seeing UFOs over the ocean.
Family and friends talk about a shooting along Anna Drive in the Freemont area on Friday, June 1, 2018. Dennis Bellamy, 59, died of a gunshot wound and Quientin Floyd faces charges including voluntary manslaughter.
The North Myrtle Beach jail has been under renovations since early April, replacing the floors and roof, and adding intercom system into each of the 17 cells. The jail can hold 100 prisoners, 70 male and 30 female and was last updated in the 1980s.
The sign that was the last remnant of the Palace Theater in Myrtle Beach was removed today by a team from Tyson Signs. The theater built in 1995 that was the venue for many national acts was demolished in April of 2017. Wednesday May 30, 2018.
Conway native Jay Causey has emerged as one of the most consistent and most valuable pitchers in the Coastal Carolina bullpen this season. Causey is second on the team in appearances with 23 and second in earned-run average at 2.14.