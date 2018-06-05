Man tried to sell baby in Durham. It wasn't the baby taken in Virginia, cops say.

The case of a 7-month-old girl abducted Sunday, allegedly by a convicted sex offender in Danville, Virginia, took a strange twist on Tuesday when news spread of a man trying to sell a baby early Tuesday in Durham, according to TV station WTVD.
However, TV station WRAL is reporting police in Durham do not believe the incident involved baby Emma Grace Kennedy, who was abducted Sunday in Virginia and the subject of an AMBER alert.
The Danville Police Department said the girl was taken by Carl Ray Kennedy, 51, her father, who is a registered sex offender in North Carolina.
Virginia State Police believe the Emma Kennedy is "in extreme danger."
TV stations WTVD and WRAL reported a caller told Durham police that a man tried to sell a baby at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Durham's East Woodcroft Parkway. "Reports state the man approached the caller with the child but left when the sale was rejected," WTVD reported.
The station reported later Tuesday that Durham Police have dubbed the incident "not a credible lead."
A Facebook post by the Virginia State Police says someone fitting the description of Carl Ray Kennedy was seen in the area of Seven Springs, N.C., around 6:30 p.m. Monday. It was believed he was headed to Oak Island, North Carolina, officials said in the Facebook post.
The pair were last seen traveling in a Gold Suzuki with fake North Carolina tags, officials said. The number on the tag is FAA1873, officials said. The car also has a "Johnny's Auto Sales" emblem on the trunk, officials said
TV station WTVR is reporting Carl Ray Kennedy is the girl's father and he was recently released from jail on drug distribution charges, the station reported.
Kennedy took the girl from a Kwik Stop in Danville shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, reported a tweet from the Virginia State Police.
TV station WRIC reports Kennedy took the girl after assaulting her mother with a knife at a Kwik Stop. The woman was not seriously injured, reported VirginiaFirst.com. The incident happened when the two parents met to discuss visitation rights, reported TV station WFXR.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Danville, Virginia, police department immediately at 434-799-6510, or call 911.
