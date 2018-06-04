7-month-old VA girl in Amber Alert, believed to be with man from Asheboro

An Amber Alert was issued early Monday, June 4, 2018, for a Randolph County, NC man who authorities suspect kidnapped a 7-month-old girl from her home in Danville, Va.
The alert says Carl Ray Kennedy,who lives in Asheboro, is thought to have Emma Grace Kennedy with him in a gold Suzuki car with counterfeit North Carolina license plate FAA-1873.
Carl Kennedy is 51 and has tattoos on both arms. They are described in his listing on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry.
Danville police, who issued the alert, said Emma is about 26 inches tall and weighs 18 pounds. She is white, with blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a one-piece outfit that is light blue and has dots on it and a white rabbit on the left leg. She has a matching headband.
Authorities asked anyone who sees the child, Kennedy or the car to call 911 or *HP from a mobile phone or Danville police at 434-799-6510.
Carl Kennedy was convicted in Randolph County in 2014 of sexual battery 13 months earlier.
