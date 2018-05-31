Gas leak in Myrtle Beach

The sign that was the last remnant of the Palace Theater in Myrtle Beach was removed today by a team from Tyson Signs. The theater built in 1995 that was the venue for many national acts was demolished in April of 2017. Wednesday May 30, 2018.
Conway native Jay Causey has emerged as one of the most consistent and most valuable pitchers in the Coastal Carolina bullpen this season. Causey is second on the team in appearances with 23 and second in earned-run average at 2.14.
The Hurricane Genesis & Outlook team at CCU are predicting 11-18 named tropical storms with 5-9 of those becoming hurricanes, and 2-5 becoming major hurricanes.
Team members explain why they think their model is very accurate.
Marvin Davis of Hope Mill, NC packs up as the rains move in North Myrtle Beach. Davis packed up early to protect his bike from the coming storms. "Rain come and that's a sign I need some rest now," Davis said.