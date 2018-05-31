Solicitor details murder of Latosha Lewis

During a bond hearing, Senior Assistant Solicitor Mary-Ellen Walter details the murder case against Jakeem Bryant. Latosha Lewis was shot with her baby in her lap during an August shooting.
Alex Lang
Father of murder victim speaks

Donnil Lewis, father of Latosha Lewis, speaks about his daughter's murder. Jakeem Bryant, the accused killer, was granted a $100,000 bond during a Wednesday hearing.