Crews on scene of a gas leak in North Myrtle Beach

Fire and Police are at FFA Circle Road in North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday night for a gas leak in a large propane tank
Alex Lang
Father of murder victim speaks

Latest News

Father of murder victim speaks

A judge granted Jakeem Bryant a $100,00 bond for the alleged killing of Latosha Lewis in August. Prosecutors say Lewis was shot while holding her 1-year-old child in a car. Bryant was charged with murder and use of a weapon during a violent crime.