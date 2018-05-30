He fled after killing a woman with his car, now he faces decades in prison

The Conway man who ran after hitting and killing a 51-year-old woman with his car faces a quarter-century behind bars for his crime.

Jason Sherman pleaded guilty to hit-and-run with death during a Horry County hearing on Wednesday. Judge Larry Hyman agreed to defer sentencing until June to allow the victim's family a chance to speak.

Senior Assistant Solicitor Lauree Richardson said the state recommends a 12 to 18 year sentence.

Sherman was driving a vehicle near Church Street in Conway in February 2017 when he struck the victim, Richardson said.

"He did hit [the victim]," Richardson said, "making a pretty big impact in his vehicle."

Sherman pulled into a nearby gas station and then fled the area, Richardson said. One of Sherman's relatives owned the vehicle.

Police found marijuana and alcohol inside the car, Richardson said.

Sherman told the court the details Richardson described were accurate and he was guilty.

Hyman initially was going to deny bond and incarcerate Sherman before his June hearing. After a short conference with lawyers, Hyman agreed to allow Sherman to post bail before his sentencing.