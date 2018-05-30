How a Conway offensive lineman has transformed into an invaluable pitcher at CCU

Conway's Causey has become one of CCU's best pitchers Conway native Jay Causey has emerged as one of the most consistent and most valuable pitchers in the Coastal Carolina bullpen this season. Causey is second on the team in appearances with 23 and second in earned-run average at 2.14. Josh Bell ×

