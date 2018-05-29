As water drains from Lake Busbee, stumps and trees become visible

The Hurricane Genesis & Outlook team at CCU are predicting 11-18 named tropical storms with 5-9 of those becoming hurricanes, and 2-5 becoming major hurricanes.
Team members explain why they think their model is very accurate.
Marvin Davis of Hope Mill, NC packs up as the rains move in North Myrtle Beach. Davis packed up early to protect his bike from the coming storms. "Rain come and that's a sign I need some rest now," Davis said.
Manager of Peaches Corner Robert Alston talks about how business has been during the annual Bikefest, also known as Black Bike Week. For Alston, business has been down, something he attributes to the 23-mile traffic loop.
Coastal Carolina shortstop Seth Lancaster discusses his vision problems last year, his bounce-back 2018 season and his drive to play in the College World Series after missing the 2016 tournament with an injury in an interview Tuesday, May 22, 2018.