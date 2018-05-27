A timelapse from Ocean Boulevard during Bikefest

Marvin Davis of Hope Mill, NC packs up as the rains move in North Myrtle Beach. Davis packed up early to protect his bike from the coming storms. "Rain come and that's a sign I need some rest now," Davis said.
Manager of Peaches Corner Robert Alston talks about how business has been during the annual Bikefest, also known as Black Bike Week. For Alston, business has been down, something he attributes to the 23-mile traffic loop.
Coastal Carolina shortstop Seth Lancaster discusses his vision problems last year, his bounce-back 2018 season and his drive to play in the College World Series after missing the 2016 tournament with an injury in an interview Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
The first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season has officially formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the tropical disturbance to Subtropical Storm Alberto around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 25.
Paul Davis, who was visiting Myrtle Beach, caught Myrtle Beach State Park rangers rescuing a turtle that had a fin caught on a fishing line on Thursday, May 24, 2018. The video shows rangers lifting the turtle out of the water and providing aid.