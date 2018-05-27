A timelapse from Ocean Boulevard during Bikefest

A timelapse video shows traffic flowing on Ocean Boulevard on Friday.
Josh Bell
Park rangers help turtle caught on a fishing line

Paul Davis, who was visiting Myrtle Beach, caught Myrtle Beach State Park rangers rescuing a turtle that had a fin caught on a fishing line on Thursday, May 24, 2018. The video shows rangers lifting the turtle out of the water and providing aid.