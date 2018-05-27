Peaches Corner manager talks Bikefest, traffic loop

Manager of Peaches Corner Robert Alston talks about how business has been during the annual Bikefest, also known as Black Bike Week. For Alston, business has been down, something he attributes to the 23-mile traffic loop.
Megan Tomasic
Park rangers help turtle caught on a fishing line

Latest News

Park rangers help turtle caught on a fishing line

Paul Davis, who was visiting Myrtle Beach, caught Myrtle Beach State Park rangers rescuing a turtle that had a fin caught on a fishing line on Thursday, May 24, 2018. The video shows rangers lifting the turtle out of the water and providing aid.