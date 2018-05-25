Child biker cruises through Atlantic Beach during Bikefest

Coastal Carolina shortstop Seth Lancaster discusses his vision problems last year, his bounce-back 2018 season and his drive to play in the College World Series after missing the 2016 tournament with an injury in an interview Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
The first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season has officially formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the tropical disturbance to Subtropical Storm Alberto around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 25.
Paul Davis, who was visiting Myrtle Beach, caught Myrtle Beach State Park rangers rescuing a turtle that had a fin caught on a fishing line on Thursday, May 24, 2018. The video shows rangers lifting the turtle out of the water and providing aid.
Body cam footage shows Rev. Jarrod Moultrie, the NAACP president of Timmonsville, South Carolina, being pulled over by police. Moultrie posted on Facebook he thought he was racially profiled because he was driving a Mercedes Benz.
An Horry County School bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning on Harper Road, off U.S. 701, in the Conway area. Four people suffered minor injuries, including three children, according to officials.