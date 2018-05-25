Bikers cruise into Atlantic Beach to start Bikefest 2018

Bikers cruise into Atlantic Beach to start Bikefest 2018
Jason Lee
Park rangers help turtle caught on a fishing line

Latest News

Park rangers help turtle caught on a fishing line

Paul Davis, who was visiting Myrtle Beach, caught Myrtle Beach State Park rangers rescuing a turtle that had a fin caught on a fishing line on Thursday, May 24, 2018. The video shows rangers lifting the turtle out of the water and providing aid.

School bus crashes in Conway area

Latest News

School bus crashes in Conway area

An Horry County School bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning on Harper Road, off U.S. 701, in the Conway area. Four people suffered minor injuries, including three children, according to officials.