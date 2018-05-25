The Coastal Carolina baseball team went in search of alligators on a boat tour in the swamps of Louisiana on Friday during an off day in the Sun Belt Conference Championship in Lafayette, La.
What did CCU's baseball team do on its off day? It involved gators, swamps and boats

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

May 25, 2018 07:38 PM

LAFAYETTE, La.

So what did the Coastal Carolina baseball team do on its off day?

Head coach Gary Gilmore said after a 16-4 win over South Alabama on Thursday night that he planned to take the team searching for alligators on a boat in the swamps of Louisiana, and that’s what he did.

The team posted photos on its Twitter account aboard a boat from Champagne’s Cajun Swamp Tours and claimed to have seen at least six alligators on Friday.

The Chanticleers had a day off based on wins in its first two games in the Sun Belt Conference Championship, is scheduled to play at 10 a.m. (Eastern) Saturday in the Sun Belt the winner of a game Friday between Georgia Southern and South Alabama

