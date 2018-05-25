CCU’s Seth Lancaster feared his baseball career might be over

Coastal Carolina shortstop Seth Lancaster discusses his vision problems last year, his bounce-back 2018 season and his drive to play in the College World Series after missing the 2016 tournament with an injury in an interview Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnews.com
Park rangers help turtle caught on a fishing line

Latest News

Park rangers help turtle caught on a fishing line

Paul Davis, who was visiting Myrtle Beach, caught Myrtle Beach State Park rangers rescuing a turtle that had a fin caught on a fishing line on Thursday, May 24, 2018. The video shows rangers lifting the turtle out of the water and providing aid.

School bus crashes in Conway area

Latest News

School bus crashes in Conway area

An Horry County School bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning on Harper Road, off U.S. 701, in the Conway area. Four people suffered minor injuries, including three children, according to officials.

Victim speaks during bond hearing

Latest News

Victim speaks during bond hearing

A friend of one of the victims address the court during a bond hearing for Garth Treadwell on Friday, May 18, 2018. Treadwell faces numerous charges in connection to a wreck that killed three.