Coastal Carolina continues offensive onslaught in Sun Belt Conference Championship

Coastal Carolina continued its offensive onslaught in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Thursday night to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
Coastal teammates hit back-to-back home runs for the first time in more than a year and Parker Chavers hit the team’s seventh grand slam of the season in Coastal’s 16-4 win over South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette’s Russo Park.
Seth Lancaster and Kevin Woodall Jr. hit the consecutive homers in the fifth inning and Coastal pounded out 17 hits to give the Chanticleers 28 runs and 29 hits in their two games, which they have won by a combined 22 runs over fourth-seeded South Alabama and eighth-seeded Texas-Arlington.
Top-seeded Coastal (40-17) has earned an off-day Friday and will have to be defeated twice Saturday to be denied an appearance in Sunday’s championship game. The winner of the tournament earns the conference’s automatic NCAA berth, though the Chants are expected to be selected regardless.
Matt Eardensohn got the win in relief of starter Jason Bilous, throwing 4 1/3 scoreless innings and allowing three hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Zach Biermann had three hits and five RBI, giving him nine RBI in the tournament already.
The game was close through four innings.
Coastal scored three in the top of the third inning on a one-out Lancaster walk, Woodall single, two-run triple into the right-center gap by Biermann, and bloop RBI single over the second baseman by Kieton Rivers.
South Alabama (31-24) responded with two runs in the bottom of the third on a two-run single by Carter Perkins and threatened to get more after Bilous got wild.
Michael Sandle doubled to lead off the inning before Bilous walked Dylan Hardy on five pitches, struck out Travis Swaggerty, hit a batter to load the bases, gave up Perkins’ hit and walked the next batter to again load the bases. Bilous then battled back from a 3-1 count to strike out Hunter Stokes with a fastball and got a ground out by Paul Russo on a 3-2 count to end the inning.
CCU kept the pressure on in the fourth with three more runs. Matt Beaird led off with a double, Cory Wood and Woodall walked to load the bases, Biermann knocked in a run with a single to right and Rivers knocked in two with a line drive up the middle.
The Jaguars again responded with two in the bottom of the inning and chased Bilous in the process. Bilous struck out the first two batters before hitting Hardy on a 3-2 pitch, walking Swaggerty on a 3-2 pitch and hitting Brendan Donovan on a 2-2 pitch. Perkins sliced the first pitch from Eardensohn for a two-run ground-rule double down left field line before Eardensohn hit a batter to load the bases but got a strikeout to end the inning.
Bilous allowed just two hits in his 3 2/3 innings but allowed four earned runs and threw 107 pitches, including 55 balls, with four walks, four hit batters, two wild pitches and eight strikeouts, and there was also a passed ball on one of his pitches.
Coastal took a 9-4 lead in the fifth inning. Cory Wood doubled with two outs and Lancaster deposited a towering two-run shot high into pine trees behind the right field fence, and Woodall followed by clearing the left-center fence on a curveball. Lancaster and Woodall now share the Sun Belt lead in home runs with 18 apiece.
CCU's last consecutive homers were hit by Woodall and Wood Myers at Clemson last May 16.
Coastal stretched the lead to 11-4 in the seventh as Wood walked, Lancaster reached for the seventh time this season on a catcher’s interference call and Biermann hit a two-run double to left-center.
Coastal scored five in the ninth inning, capped by Chavers’ grand slam.
