World War II vet talks war, kissing German actress Marlene Dietrich

Paul Davis, who was visiting Myrtle Beach, caught Myrtle Beach State Park rangers rescuing a turtle that had a fin caught on a fishing line on Thursday, May 24, 2018. The video shows rangers lifting the turtle out of the water and providing aid.
Body cam footage shows Rev. Jarrod Moultrie, the NAACP president of Timmonsville, South Carolina, being pulled over by police. Moultrie posted on Facebook he thought he was racially profiled because he was driving a Mercedes Benz.
An Horry County School bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning on Harper Road, off U.S. 701, in the Conway area. Four people suffered minor injuries, including three children, according to officials.
Actors and crew from TruTV's Impractical Jokers were filming at Captain Archie's in North Myrtle Beach on Thursday evening during spring Bike Week.
General Manager Billy Riggs confirmed that the team had been filming at the bar all day.