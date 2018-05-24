World War II vet talks war, kissing German actress Marlene Dietrich

Carus Olcott describes a picture showing him kissing German actress Marlene Dietrich after returning to New York City during World War II on the USS Monticello.
Josh Bell
Paul Davis, who was visiting Myrtle Beach, caught Myrtle Beach State Park rangers rescuing a turtle that had a fin caught on a fishing line on Thursday, May 24, 2018. The video shows rangers lifting the turtle out of the water and providing aid.

An Horry County School bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning on Harper Road, off U.S. 701, in the Conway area. Four people suffered minor injuries, including three children, according to officials.

A friend of one of the victims address the court during a bond hearing for Garth Treadwell on Friday, May 18, 2018. Treadwell faces numerous charges in connection to a wreck that killed three.

Bikers rumbled throughout North Myrtle Beach today visiting vendors at Barefoot Landing, the Harley Davidson store and many of the entertainment venues for Harley Week 2018. May 17, 2018.