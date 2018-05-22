How a Georgetown High grad has powered CCU back to the top seed in Sun Belt tourney

Kevin Woodall Jr. said he believes attending Coastal Carolina for three years is “one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”
The fourth year at CCU wasn’t necessarily his decision, as he went undrafted last June despite putting up some of the best power-hitting numbers in the NCAA during the 2017 regular season.
But the decision by Major League Baseball teams to pass on Woodall may have been equally beneficial in the long run.
The Georgetown High graduate has put up similarly impressive power numbers this season while increasing his batting average, and his return has certainly helped the Chanticleers, who begin play Wednesday in the Sun Belt Conference Championship as the tournament’s top seed.
“As a baseball player in college you want to be drafted,” Woodall said. “. . . But I think the best thing to ever happen to me was to come back here for another year. We’ve got a great group of guys. We’ve got a really good team, really special, and I’ll remember a lot of memories from this team for the rest of my life.
“I think I’ve become a more mature player, even off the field I think I’ve become more mature. I think staying here another year really helped me out.”
Woodall has been the best power hitter in the Sun Belt Conference in each of the past two years.
After leading the conference with both 18 home runs and 60 RBI last season, he again leads it with 17 homers, is second with 59 RBI and is fourth in runs scored. He’s one of just five players in the nation to rank in the top 30 in the NCAA in home runs, RBI and runs.
“I think every at-bat he has taken for the last two years you stand there at third base and think, ‘OK, he’s going to hit this ball out,’ ” CCU head coach Gary Gilmore said. “He has just been a dynamic guy like that. He’s come up with some huge, big hits for us. Not just the home runs. Sometimes they’re home runs and sometimes they’re base hits or whatever. But in key moments he’s been a very clutch player for us.”
Woodall was named a First Team All-Sun Belt performer at first base for the second straight season and was fifth in the conference in total bases (120), fifth in slugging (.558) and ninth in walks (37). He batted .274 for the season, but his average was .297 in league games.
His 38 career home runs rank fourth in CCU history, and he’s five homers away from the team’s single-season record.
“One of my main objectives on the year was having consistent at-bats throughout the year, not giving away any at-bats and giving everything I have every AB,” Woodall said.
Woodall has started all 55 games this year, and as you might expect with a power hitter, he has struck out a team-high 60 times with 37 walks, the numbers are comparable to his junior season when he was one shy of the team high with 53 strikeouts and walked 34 times. He has raised his batting average 12 points this season from .262 in 2017.
“The knock on him a year ago was the strikeouts, and he has gotten better at that,” said Gilmore, who believed Woodall was going to be drafted last year. “He still needs to improve to ever survive beyond here and make money at this game. He’s got to solve a portion of that. I think if he does, he has chance.
“. . . I think he’s way more prepared now to play at the next level than he was a year ago. I think he would have been out of baseball very quickly in my personal opinion. He has a foundation now so hopefully he can survive it. If he can survive for two years he has a chance. Those first two years you have to prove you can hang.”
While his numbers for the past two seasons are similar, Woodall hopes the big difference in the two years will be the team’s performance in the postseason.
A year after winning the 2016 national championship, the Chants were left out of the NCAA tournament field of 64 despite being the Sun Belt regular-season champion following a loss in their opening game of a conference tournament that was shortened to single elimination by weather.
This season, CCU (38-17) again enters the Sun Belt tournament as the conference champion, and is ranked 15th in the country by Baseball America after going 23-7 in league play.
“Everybody’s excited. It’s the best time of the year. Everybody’s a little more locked in, a little more focused,” Woodall said. “We get to spend a lot of time on the road with the guys, which is a lot of fun just being off the field with the guys as it is on the field and competing every day.”
Woodall, who is 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, arrived at CCU weighing 190 pounds and the power was slow to surface. He had just three home runs and two doubles in 143 plate appearances in his first two seasons.
He is stronger in the weight room this year and has also worked on being more mobile and athletic in his training with the team’s training and conditioning staff.
That mobility is evident in the field, as Woodall has made just three errors in 423 chances this season, with 382 putouts and 38 assists. His defense has been consistent throughout his time at CCU, and is a reason he received playing time as a freshman and sophomore while his power developed.
“His length at first base has saved our rear ends in the last two years probably 30 errors, and regardless of who is over there next year, we’re going to miss that,” Gilmore said. “His length left and right and height-wise has been a huge factor defensively. He’s outstanding at picking balls. He’s incredible over there.”
Woodall has a little more support in the lineup this season with Seth Lancaster’s 16 home runs, 50 RBI and .303 batting average, leadoff hitter Cory Wood’s .307 average and 53 runs scored, and Zach Biermann’s 11 home runs. Last year, Billy Cooke’s 10 homers were second on the team.
“I think this year I have a little more cushion in the lineup with Seth and Cory and Zach Biermann, those guys are putting up great numbers for us and it helps the lineup through and through,” Woodall said. “I think we’re just a complete team. I don’t think we’ve bunted as much as we have in past years but each offense is different and has to find ways to score runs. We find ways to score in different ways than just bunting. We can steal bases and hit the ball around the yard a little bit.”
And out of the yard, in Woodall’s case.
