Impractical Jokers filming at Captain Archie's during Bikeweek in North Myrtle Beach
Actors and crew from TruTV's Impractical Jokers were filming at Captain Archie's in North Myrtle Beach on Thursday evening during spring Bike Week.
General Manager Billy Riggs confirmed that the team had been filming at the bar all day.
Judge Steven John changes a bond condition for Raekwon Graham during a hearing in Horry County on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. He is charged with attempted murder for his role in a Ocean Boulevard shooting that was shown on Facebook Live.
A municipal judge set bond for Jarvez Graham, the final suspect accused in an Ocean Boulevard shooting on Father's Day 2017. Myrtle Beach Police charged him with six counts of attempted murder. Four other men also face charges in the incident.