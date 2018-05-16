Scorpions, spiders and sexual advances: USC alum alleges study abroad nightmare in suit

A recent graduate of the University of South Carolina has filed a lawsuit against the university and a professor for conditions in a study abroad trip in Italy that she said were "unbearable."
Allison Dunavant alleges in the suit that her professor David Voros subjected her to unwanted sexual advances, forced her to live in an apartment with scorpions and spiders, and withheld food from her when she didn't perform manual labor — such as cleaning cat urine out of couch cushions, moving furniture and pulling tacks and nails out of the wall.
The building where Dunavant had to stay was so cold she "slept in three layers just to combat the frigid temperatures. " the suit alleges. "There were no bed linens or towels. The building was filled with cat urine, scorpions, and spiders. There were locked bars on the windows simulating a prison environment."
Voros allegedly told Dunavant room and board at the apartment was 3,400 euros a week — the equivalent of $4,000 — but that fee was waived if Dunavant completed her work to Voros' standards, the suit says.
The apartment was so cold, she had to sleep in three layers of clothes, according to the suit, which names Voros' International Center for Arts LLC and USC President Harris Pastides. The suit alleges USC failed to timely respond to her complaints while abroad and retaliated against her when she returned to campus in 2016.
"The university has not been served in this case and has not had an opportunity to review the complaint," spokesman Jeff Stensland said in an email. "As a general rule, we do not comment on pending litigation. We take all student complaints and allegations seriously and investigate them appropriately. We encourage all students to come forward if they believe they have been mistreated in any way."
The lawsuit claims to have evidence: emails between Dunavant and Voros, other unnamed students who witnessed the alleged behavior, pictures of the alleged conditions, a recorded conversation between Dunavant and Voros and complaints Dunavant filed with the university in 2016, but those have not been made available yet.
