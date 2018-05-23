Bodycam video shows why police stopped NAACP leader

Body cam footage shows Rev. Jarrod Moultrie, the NAACP president of Timmonsville, South Carolina, being pulled over by police. Moultrie posted on Facebook he thought he was racially profiled because he was driving a Mercedes Benz.
Timmonsville Police Department
School bus crashes in Conway area

Latest News

School bus crashes in Conway area

An Horry County School bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning on Harper Road, off U.S. 701, in the Conway area. Four people suffered minor injuries, including three children, according to officials.

Victim speaks during bond hearing

Latest News

Victim speaks during bond hearing

A friend of one of the victims address the court during a bond hearing for Garth Treadwell on Friday, May 18, 2018. Treadwell faces numerous charges in connection to a wreck that killed three.

Bike Week on the North Strand

Latest News

Bike Week on the North Strand

Bikers rumbled throughout North Myrtle Beach today visiting vendors at Barefoot Landing, the Harley Davidson store and many of the entertainment venues for Harley Week 2018. May 17, 2018.