An Ocean Blvd. shooting suspect can now leave South Carolina while on bond

A suspect in an Ocean Boulevard shooting captured on Facebook Live and shared around the world had one of his bond conditions lifted, allowing him to return to his home state of North Carolina as he awaits trial.

Raekwon Graham appeared in a Horry County courtroom on Tuesday to ask for a modification of his bond.

His attorney Brana Williams said that Graham initially appeared for a hearing in December. Graham's bond was set at $100,000 and he had to stay in South Carolina and have GPS monitoring.

Graham's initial bond hearing was before his other co-defendants were given bond that allowed them to return to North Carolina with GPS monitoring. Williams asked that Graham have the same opportunity, which Circuit Court Judge Steven John granted.

Williams also said that Graham relented to DNA testing in the case.

Williams said she believes the case would go to trial this summer.

According to an arrest report, shortly after midnight on June 18, police responded to Ocean Boulevard and 4th Avenue North for a group of disorderly people.

As officers arrived, gunfire rang out and six people were shot, according to the report.

The incident started on 5th Avenue North when a car driven by Jarvez Graham stopped and Raekwon Graham, Keshawn Steele and Darius Little got out and approach one of the victims, according to the report. They threw hand signals and then ran from the scene.

Jarvez Graham drove the car south on Ocean Boulevard where he picked up the three. They drove to 4th Avenue where they waited.

The suspected made plans to attack the victim, police say. As a group of people approached, Raekwon Graham, Keshawn Steele and Darius Little left the car, according to the report.

Jarvez Graham yelled “burn him,” according to the report, which was the attack signal. Little fired shots, hitting several people, and then carjacked a vehicle to escape, according to the report.

The suspects were all charged with several counts of attempted murder.