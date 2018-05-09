'They've been irresponsible': Myrtle Beach wants to sue drug companies

The City of Myrtle Beach is one step closer to joining a lawsuit against the companies that make opioid pain killers.

The suit is aimed at drug companies who are believed to have contributed to the opioid epidemic. Nationally, a number of cities and counties have filed their own lawsuits against drug companies.

"The cities and counties all over the country are looking at the opioid epidemic and they're looking at causes," Myrtle Beach City Councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat said. "So, what cities are doing is suing the drug companies for remuneration for the expenses we're incurring because they've been irresponsible."

While Myrtle Beach is not ready filing its own suit, city council members Tuesday authorized the city attorney to hire a law firm that will make them part of the lawsuit.

"Council has indicated a desire to tackle this subject," city spokesman Mark Kruea said.

In Horry County there were 110 opioid prescriptions for each 100 people in 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the same year there were 88 deaths in the county due to opioid drug overdoses, county coroner Robert Edge said.

In 2017, there were 48 deaths due to opioids, Edge said.

According to Jeffcoat, the city will not have to pay if the case is won. "What do we have to lose?" Jeffcoat said.

In February, Horry County filed their own lawsuit against several drug distributing corporations that aims to stop the flow of opioids into Horry County and recover money spent fighting the crisis.

Defendants in the suit include Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation, Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation and 110, LLC. The suit alleges the companies knowingly failed to stop suspicious drug shipments for profit.

Amerisource Bergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson together are responsible for almost 90 percent of wholesale drug distribution in the United States, according to the suit.

This isn't the first move the city and county have made to fight the epidemic. At Horry Georgetown Technical College, a new study is underway to study prescription opioid abuse and heroin.

The study, led by Renee Causey, aims to research local policies, identify current initiatives, highlight any gaps in service and provide any recommendations for improvements, according to a press release.





"We need to identify what's working and what isn't and craft a strategy to halt the abuse which is claiming so many of our residents and harming our families," Causey said in the release.

Staff writer Christian Boschult contributed to this report.



