Documentary involving famous CCU coach to make U.S. debut at the school Wednesday

The Fall, a documentary film on the two women – Mary Decker and Zola Budd – whose clash in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics remains one of the most memorable moments in Olympic history, debuts in the U.S. at an exclusive premier at Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Student Union.
Zola Budd Pieterse, a former multiple world record holder and two-time cross country world champion, is an assistant track coach at CCU. Decker held every American record from 800 meters to 10,000 meters and is a two- time world champion at 1,500 and 3,000 meters.
The film, directed by award-winning director Daniel Gordon, focuses on the turbulent lives of the two women who are forever linked as a result of their collision in the 3,000 meters race in front of a world-wide audience of 2 billion viewers.
The film will be introduced to viewers by Kyle Keiderling, who authored a book on the same topic, “Olympic Collision: The Story of Mary Decker and Zola Budd.” Admission is free and proceeds from donations by attendees will benefit the CCU track and field program.
