A documentary that involves Coastal Carolina assistant track coach Zola Budd Pieterse, pictured in 2010, will be shown on the Coastal Carolina campus Wednesday. Wally Skalij MCT
Documentary involving famous CCU coach to make U.S. debut at the school Wednesday

By Alan Blondin

April 24, 2018 10:00 PM

The Fall, a documentary film on the two women – Mary Decker and Zola Budd – whose clash in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics remains one of the most memorable moments in Olympic history, debuts in the U.S. at an exclusive premier at Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Student Union.

Zola Budd Pieterse, a former multiple world record holder and two-time cross country world champion, is an assistant track coach at CCU. Decker held every American record from 800 meters to 10,000 meters and is a two- time world champion at 1,500 and 3,000 meters.

The film, directed by award-winning director Daniel Gordon, focuses on the turbulent lives of the two women who are forever linked as a result of their collision in the 3,000 meters race in front of a world-wide audience of 2 billion viewers.

The film will be introduced to viewers by Kyle Keiderling, who authored a book on the same topic, “Olympic Collision: The Story of Mary Decker and Zola Budd.” Admission is free and proceeds from donations by attendees will benefit the CCU track and field program.

