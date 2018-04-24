Should Horry County residents subsidize programs for non-county folks?

Should Horry County residents subsidize recreation activities for non-county folks? The answer is a firm "No" from county council. A new proposal could prevent that from happening.
"Essentially, we charge millage on your tax bill for recreation," said councilor Johnny Vaught. "All county residents pay it. What we’re concerned about here is out-of-county people coming in and using our facilities who have not paid taxes to support those facilities. They’re paying the same fee as Horry County residents who have already paid a tax to keep those fees low."
According to Assistant County Administrator Steve Gosnell, about 10 percent of recreation programs users are from out-of-county, such as Georgetown County residents who are using facilities and programs at Horry County's Surfside recreation center.
A new proposal by county council would increase the fees for non-county residents. For example, non-county residents playing in the county's recreational football teams would pay $60 instead of the $50 paid by county residents. It would not affect residents of municipalities within Horry County.
The amount of money generated by the fee increase is still being determined, Vaught said, but the additional funds could solve a major problem within the recreation department, which has seen the cost of services increase faster than revenue.
"We’re at a point now where we either cut back on programs… or increase the fees for everything that we do," said Vaught. "We don’t want to cut back on the services because I think that’s one of the greatest ways to keep kids from getting into crime and that kind of thing is to give them something to do after school and on weekends."
Staff are still working out the details of the fee increase, which will need to go before the full council for approval.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
